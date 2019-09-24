Image caption There are 30 Manx registered queen scallop fishing boats

Diversification grants for the island's fishermen could improve the "resilience of the Manx fishing fleet", the Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister said.

Geoffrey Boot said the support would "lead to a more sustainable future" for the industry.

Licenced queen scallop fishermen can apply for funding of £1,000 or more.

The money would cover 80% of the cost of gear and training for fishing for new species.

Boat owners are being encouraged to diversify into catching prawns, squid or white fish.

Currently, the main products caught by the Manx industry are scallops, lobster and crab, 90% of which are exported to the European Union.

David Beard, of the Manx Fish Producers' Organisation, said the scheme was "very welcome" and would allow fishermen to earn an income "when the main shellfish fisheries are not available".

Last month, major restrictions were placed on the queen scallop fishery in order to protect stocks from over-fishing.

Mr Beard said the latest move was "part of a wider diversification plan" being worked up by the industry in partnership with the government.

The grant scheme is open to the owners of the 30 Manx registered queen scallop fishing boats until 18 November.