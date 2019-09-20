Image copyright Henry Uniacke Image caption The Extinction Rebellion flag was raised outside the Isle of Man's cathedral in Peel

Climate change activists have gathered outside the Manx parliament building as part of a global climate strike.

About 100 people took part in the hour-long protest in Douglas, which was organised by the island's Climate Change Coalition.

An Extinction Rebellion flag was raised at the island's cathedral in Peel in a show of support for the action.

Cathedral Dean Very Rev Nigel Godfrey, said he "enthusiastically" supported the student-led protests.

Staff at the cathedral recognise "our moral duty to speak out" and to "leave an abundant and thriving planet for future generations", he added.

Image caption Nine-year-old Tommy Pilkington protested with his mother, Annelise, his father and younger sister

Nine-year-old Tommy Pilkington attended the protest with his family and said the Manx government should be doing more to "lower our carbon footprint".

"What they're doing right now is only a little," he said.

The boy's mother, Annelise Pilkington, said she "fully supported" her son's participation in the protest.

She added: "Our job as parents is to support and empower our children."

Image caption Many of the protesters made their own signs

Also attending was Julie Edge MHK, who said the island could be "a big player" in combating climate change.

In May, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said a Climate Change Bill would be brought forward to help achieve the government's pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A special team will outline proposals for meeting the target to Tynwald in January.

The Manx government has also pledged to plant 85,000 trees by 2024.