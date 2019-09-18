Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Nigel Park was a regular competitor in the event

A cyclist who crashed during a mountain bike race on the Isle of Man suffered head and neck injuries, his inquest has been told.

Nigel Park fell off his bicycle near Ballacraine during the End2End Mountain Bike Challenge on 8 September.

The painter and decorator from Glen Mona was pronounced dead at the emergency department of Noble's Hospital.

Coroner Jayne Hughes said the 71-year-old had suffered "multiple injuries".

Investigations into Mr Park's death were still ongoing, Mrs Hughes added.

Adjourning the inquest, she passed her condolences to his family, who did not attend the hearing at Douglas Courthouse.

Mr Park was a regular participant in the annual event, which takes competitors along a 47-mile (75km) route from the Point of Ayre at the island's most northern tip to Port Erin in the south.