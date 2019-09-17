Image copyright RAMSEY TOWN COMMISSIONERS Image caption The old courthouse was previously used as a police station and a post office

Approval to convert Ramsey courthouse into a community hub represents a "big step forward" in securing the building's future, a commissioner said.

The Heart of Ramsey (Thor) charity wants to change the inside of the building into a "multi-functional community centre".

The group was set up to spearhead the project, which will cost £500,000.

Chairman of Ramsey Commissioners Andrew Cowie said he was "delighted" with the plans.

A Thor spokesman said the building, in the centre of the town, would be used for "putting events on that bring the community together".

'Historic significance'

The group now has a year to raise money needed to get the project up and running.

The future of the building had been uncertain after the town's post office was moved out of the building in 2016.

After objections to government plans to sell the courthouse on the open market, a deal was reached for Ramsey Commissioners to buy it.

Mr Cowie said the latest plans would create "a more suitable community facility" in the town and "maintain the historic significance and appearance of the building".

Built in the early 19th Century, the courthouse has previously been used as a police station and a post office.