Image caption Vehicles owners currently have to pay road tax in and annual lump sum

Manx vehicle owners will be given "greater flexibility" in paying their road tax, the government said.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) was "actively pursuing ways" to give drivers an alternative to the current annual payment, a spokesman said.

An online petition of more than 2,200 names has called for "more manageable" monthly payments to be introduced.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology had identified 54 untaxed vehicles since May, the DOI said.