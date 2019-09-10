Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The cameras have been in operation on the Isle of Man since May

Fifty-four untaxed vehicles have been identified on Manx roads since the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, the government has said.

The technology, which is used to identify untaxed or unregistered vehicles, has been in use since May.

A spokesman for the infrastructure department said 80% of those caught had now paid their road tax.

Vehicle owners were given 14 days to pay or face prosecution.

Vehicle owners who fail to pay would be pursued through the courts and could face fines, the spokesman added.

The cameras have been used in places including Douglas, Port Erin, Castletown, Peel, Ramsey and Jurby.

Infrastructure minister Ray Harmer said failing to pay was "unacceptable".

He added: "This will hopefully act as a deterrent to those who might otherwise feel they can cheat the system and avoid paying what's due."

Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched calling for the government to introduce monthly payments for road tax.

The online petition of more than 1,600 signatures said flexible payment options were "long overdue" on the island.

Road tax is payable annually on the island and imported vehicles must been registered and taxed as soon as they arrive.