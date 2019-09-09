Image copyright Google Image caption The off-road incident happened near to Ballacraine

A cyclist has died after crashing during a mountain bike race on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.

The rider was involved in "an off-road accident" near Ballacraine while competing in the annual End2End Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday.

The annual event takes competitors along a 47-mile (75km) route from the Point of Ayre to Port Erin.

Organisers the Manx Mountain Bike Club passed on their "sincere condolences" to the rider's friends and family.