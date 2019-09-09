Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Cyclist dies in mountain bike crash during End2End race

  • 9 September 2019
Junction junction Image copyright Google
Image caption The off-road incident happened near to Ballacraine

A cyclist has died after crashing during a mountain bike race on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.

The rider was involved in "an off-road accident" near Ballacraine while competing in the annual End2End Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday.

The annual event takes competitors along a 47-mile (75km) route from the Point of Ayre to Port Erin.

Organisers the Manx Mountain Bike Club passed on their "sincere condolences" to the rider's friends and family.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites