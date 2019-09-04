Image caption Castletown Police Station was designed by the architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott

Giving a 120-year-old police station a new use will "protect it for the next 100 years", heritage leaders have said.

Castletown Police Station was used by the Isle of Man Constabulary until 2017 when it was bought by Manx National Heritage (MNH) last year.

Director Edmund Southworth said it could be anything "from a shop, to an art gallery, to a wine bar, to holiday accommodation".

A public consultation on its future will run until October 14.

Image caption There have been many additions to the building over time, including the white gloss paint

The single-storey building sits opposite the medieval Castle Rushen and was designed by the British architect M H Baillie Scott between 1899 and 1901.

It was built after the island's prison moved to Douglas, which took over from Castletown as the capital in 1869.

Castletown Commissioners said they hoped the "iconic" building would "once again become a living part of the town" rather than "heritage asset behind locked doors".

Proposals have included turning it into a museum but Mr Southworth said it "would be expensive and we don't necessarily have the staff".

Members of the public can fill out a survey online or visit the station on Fridays or Saturdays and complete a paper version.