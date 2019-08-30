Image copyright TAWA COLLEGE Image caption Chris Swallow started his teaching career in Oldham before moving to Tawa College in 2010

Staff and pupils at a New Zealand school have paid tribute to racer Chris Swallow following his death in a crash at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man.

A celebration of his contribution to Tawa College was held on Thursday.

Head teacher Murray Lucas said he "inspired young people to be the best people that they could be".

Mr Swallow, from Yorkshire, had taught at the school since emigrating to the country in 2010 and lived in the New Zealand city Wellington.

Image copyright TAWA COLLEGE Image caption Physical education was among the subjects Mr Swallow taught

The 37-year-old taught classes in PE and also the building of electric vehicles.

Student Sam Chambers said he would be "a sorely missed addition to our worlds".

Head teacher Mr Lucas added: "He was an effective and innovative classroom teacher who always wanted the best for his students."

The experienced racer was killed in a crash at Ballaugh Bridge on the opening lap of the Senior Classic race.

Image copyright TAWA COLLEGE Image caption Mr Swallow coached sports at the school