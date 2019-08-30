Image copyright MNH Image caption Bruce Anstey (left) rode the Suzuki in the 2007 Supersport race for Clive Padgett's team

A motorcycle ridden to victory by celebrated racer Bruce Anstey during the TT centenary has been returned to the Isle of Man permanently.

The New Zealander won the Superstock TT race on the Suzuki GSX-R1000 in 2007.

A spokesman for Manx National Heritage said the "incredible piece of racing history" would be one of the "star attractions" in a new TT gallery.

Social history curator Matthew Richardson said Mr Anstey was "one of the biggest names" at the races.

"We are absolutely delighted to be the custodians of this historic machine, which will be displayed alongside Bruce's leathers and other memorabilia," he added.

Image copyright MNH Image caption Bruce Anstey is one of the most successful racers to compete in the TT

The motorcycle, which has been held in Mr Anstey's personal collection and has not been raced since 2007, was previously displayed in 2010.

The 50-year-old is one of the most successful riders in TT history, with 12 wins at the June event and a further four victories at the Classic races.

He made a triumphant return to racing on the island in Saturday's Lightweight Classic TT race after battling a serious illness for two years.

Mr Richardson said: "Bruce is one of the biggest names at the TT in the 21st century and we could not think of opening the new gallery without representing his achievements."

The display is due to open at the Manx Museum in Douglas in 2022.