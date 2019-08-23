Image copyright Google Image caption Currently the only exit for vehicles leads out onto St Catherine's Drive

A one-way system at a Douglas secondary school would "keep students safe" from traffic entering and leaving the grounds, a head teacher has said.

Ballakermeen High School has applied to restrict vehicles to a single lane and create to a new exit onto Westbourne Drive.

Adrienne Burnett said students currently have to "share the space" with traffic on the main driveway.

The changes would improve "safety conditions for everyone", she said.

"Vehicles would be restricted to a single lane and we could create a pedestrianised walkway for the students," Mrs Burnette added.

Currently the only way out of the grounds for traffic is onto St Catherine's Drive.

There are also plans to re-open a third exit, which would allow traffic onto Westminster Drive.

At a meeting on Wednesday, local residents said they were worried over the diversion of traffic leaving the school and a lack of consultation over the issue.

Douglas councillor Deborah Pitts said she was aware of concerns the new arrangement could see traffic increase in what was a "very densely populated area".

Mrs Burnett said, although she understood the residents' concerns, student safety was at the centre of the proposal.

"All I want to do is to make sure I can look after my students as well and, as long as we keep talking to each other, I'm sure we'll find a solution," she said.