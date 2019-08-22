Image caption Macy (left) and Hope achieved 20 A* grades between them

Pupils on the Isle of Man have achieved record GCSE results, with more than 72% getting A* to C grades.

The proportion achieving top grades was up by almost nearly 5% on 2018, with those attaining A* to A up by 4%.

More than 800 pupils sat GCSEs, or an equivalent, across 50 different subjects on the island.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture said the "excellent" results "reflect the continuing strength of the island's education system".

Amongst those to receive their results were Ballakermeen High School students Hope O'Brien and Macy Tyrer, who achieved 20 A* grades between them.

Hope, who gained top marks in 13 subjects, said learning her results had been "quite exhilarating, really exciting, and you just feel really happy with yourself".

Macy scored seven A* grades alongside six A grades and said getting what she had wanted was "just amazing".

The best friends added that their families were "definitely very proud" of their achievements.