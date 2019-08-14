Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption The number of people killed or serious injuries on Manx roads per capita is double England's

The number of people per capita killed or seriously injured on Manx roads is double the number in England, government figures have revealed.

An average of 81.2 people per 100,000 were hurt or died in crashes, compared to England's 40.8 from 2015 to 2017.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said the numbers were influenced by "factors unique to the island".

The government is yet to confirm if the figures include deaths and injuries on closed roads during races.

Director of Public Health Henrietta Ewart said the statistics indicated "the areas where we need to ask the questions".

Image caption Former police inspector Derek Flint said there should be a "grown-up debate" over road safety

Former police inspector Derek Flint said a "grown-up debate" was needed over road safety.

He said the island's "road racing culture" meant that people "come and use our roads pretty much as a playground for two weeks every year for the TT.

Highlighting speed limits as an area that should be reviewed, he added.

'Zero' road deaths

Earlier this year, politicians approved a ten-year Road Safety Strategy for the island, which aims to reduce the number of serious accidents by 40% over the next decade.

However, the document ruled out a national speed limit, stating restrictions on roads would be set "on a case-by-case basis".

Tynwald heard in November last year there had been a 46% reduction in fatal road accidents since 1998.

Figures released in the 2018-19 Chief Constable's annual report revealed that the overall number of crashes on the island had fallen by 12% last year.

A DHA spokesman said the department "took road safety seriously" and had the "aspiration" of cutting road deaths to zero, he added.

In July, Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer confirmed that speed limits in town centres and villages could be cut to 20mph from next year.