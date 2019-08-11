Image copyright MANX RADIO Image caption Vicky Sloane-Masson said the couple were proud to finally take how the Supreme Champion award

The owners of this year's Supreme Champion at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show said they were "really proud" to have scooped the top award after being runners-up three times.

Neil Masson and Nicky Sloane-Masson took top honours with their four-year-old Hostein cow, named Rolls.

The event showcased the Manx agricultural industry, with animals from across the island on show.

Bad weather had led to cancellation of the first day of the event on Friday.

However, repair work to the show field allowed the Supreme Championship awards to be held on Saturday.

Show secretary Carol Kennaugh said, although the weather been a "real challenge", the support given to the show had been "amazing".

"It's very much a community event and we couldn't have asked for better," she said.

Mr Masson said he was "overwhelmed" by the award, adding: "To finally take the top prize is something really quite special."

First reserve in the awards went to Lee and Tom Cain's Limousin heifer, while second reserve was given to an Aberdeen Angus bull owned by Willie and Linda Christian.