Image copyright MANX RADIO Image caption No vehicles are being allowed on the show field on Saturday

The Royal Manx Agricultural Show has got under way on the Isle of Man, after bad weather led to the cancellation of the event's first day.

Heavy rain had left the show field at Knockaloe Farm waterlogged on Friday.

Strong winds also caused damage to some of the marquees used for the event in Patrick.

Show president Fiona Moore said that although the ground was "a little soggy underfoot" the show was open to the public on Saturday.

The event attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

Mrs Moore said everyone involved in the event had worked "tirelessly" to repair the damage and make it possible for the second day of the event to take place.

Friday's cancellation was the first time in the show's history that part of the event had to be called-off because of bad weather.