Image copyright MANX RADIO Image caption All vehicles have been banned from the show field for the day

The first day of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show has been cancelled after heavy rain left the show field waterlogged.

The two-day event was due to begin at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick earlier.

Show secretary Carol Kennaugh said the decision to cancel was "heartbreaking" but had been taken "on the grounds of health and safety".

Alongside the rain-soaked field, strong winds overnight have also caused damage to the marquees erected for the event.

Ms Kennaugh said the entire show field had been closed to the public for the day, but trade stand holders would be allowed on site to "assess any damage".

A one-way traffic system, which was due to be in place in the area during the event, has been suspended for the day.

Ms Kennaugh said the weather forecast for Saturday was "hopeful" and the committee would "work through the day" to tidy up the show field.

The Royal Manx, which attracts more than 20,000 visitors, is one of two major agricultural events held on the island each year.