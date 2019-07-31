Image copyright RNLI/Douglas Coastguard Image caption A dinghy had to be used after the lifeboat could not get close enough to the pair

Two holidaymakers have been rescued from the end of a breakwater after becoming stranded while fishing.

The pair climbed down to the sea off the Douglas structure on Tuesday before a heavy shower of rain made it "too slippery" to return, the RNLI said.

After launching at about 22:00 BST, the Marine Engineer lifeboat was unable to get close enough to the pair, so a dinghy was used to reach them.

Douglas Coastguard said it had probably made the pair's holiday "memorable".

A spokesman for the RNLI said they called 999 after one of them had tried to climb the wet breakwater and slipped, injuring a leg.

He said after being returned to the Battery Pier, they were treated by paramedics.

The rescue also saw the Manannan fast ferry stopped from entering Douglas harbour for half an hour, due to the risk of its wake washing the pair into the water.