Image copyright Google Image caption The education department said a "full review" would be carried out into the incident

Five children were taken to hospital with "skin irritation" following a "splash day" at a school, the education department has confirmed.

The Year Six pupils from Kewaigue Primary School were taken to accident and emergency after the water games event on Wednesday.

It is believed a detergent used on a water slide caused the issue. The children have since been discharged.

A department spokeswoman said a "full review" would take place.

Kerry Pledger, whose son received treatment, said he had "some wounds", but was "healing quite well".

She said the school's reaction had been "absolutely amazing".

She added that the head teacher was "extremely apologetic" and had been in "constant contact" with parents.

"It was just a terrible accident when all the school was trying to do was have some fun for the kids," she said.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture spokeswoman said the children had received "treatment and reassurance" at Noble's Hospital.

"The government is committed to ensuring that health and safety is a priority within schools and a full review into the incident will be undertaken as soon as possible," she added.