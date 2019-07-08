World Tin Bath Championships: Thousands attend annual Isle of Man races
Thousands of people turned out over the weekend to watch the annual World Tin Bath Championships on the Isle of Man.
The races in Castletown harbour attracted nearly 70 competitors in the solo classes on Saturday.
This year saw a new women's champion for the first time in more than 20 years when Abigail Morgan edged out reigning champion Erica Cowen.
The contest sees competitors take to the water in decorated tin baths to paddle the 0.2 mile (400m) course.
Other competitions took place during the event including a zip-wire challenge and team snake races.
David Watt took the top spot in the men's tin bath category, while the Southern Young Farmers took top honours in the snake race.
The event raised nearly £7,000 for local charities.
Organiser Dave Collister said he was "absolutely delighted" with the turnout for this year's event, which took place in "ideal" weather conditions.
"It's the biggest crowd I've seen in a long time and the weather was perfect," he added.