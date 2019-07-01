Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The six coins feature characters and quotations from classic tale

The first coins featuring characters from children's classic Peter Pan have gone into circulation on the island.

They have been minted to mark the 90th anniversary of JM Barrie donating the royalties from his books to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The six 50p pieces feature prominent characters alongside quotes from the classic novel.

Bill Henderson, of the Isle of Man Treasury, said he hoped people would be "inspired" by the quotes on the coins.

He said the coins "mark the enduring nature of JM Barrie's story as well as the amazing work that is carried out by Great Ormond Street Hospital every day".

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The coins have been put into circulation by the Isle of Man Treasury

Commemorative sets of the coins have also been produced, and a proportion of their value will be donated to GOSH.

The hospital charity's chief executive, Louise Parkes, said: "The money raised from the sale of these coins will help to support the seriously ill children and young people who are cared for at GOSH."

Scottish author Sir James Matthew Barrie wrote a play about the adventures of a boy who could fly and never grew up in 1904, followed by a novel in 1911.

In 1929 he handed the copyright to GOSH.

Classic quotes