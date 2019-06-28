Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Chief Minister Howard Quayle planted a tree to mark the 40th anniversary of the island's arboretum

More than 85,000 trees will be planted on the Isle of Man by 2024, the chief minister has said.

The five-year plan will see one tree planted for every person on the island in a new woodland area, along with 1,000 more in urban spots.

Howard Quayle MHK said the project, which will be made up of native, broadleaf and fruit trees, would help offset the island's carbon emissions.

The location of the 150 acre (0.2 sq mile) woodland is yet to be decided.

Mr Quayle said the woodland would be "an area truly belonging to the public".

"Our vision is to have more woodlands and trees than the island has had for more than a generation by 2024."

The area would also include public cycling, walking and horse-riding trails.

'Token gesture'

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Green Party described the project as a "token gesture".

"The planting of trees, although an important and beneficial endeavour, cannot be used by the Isle of Man government to delay the crucial and immediate implementation of policies to reduce our carbon emissions," he said.

"The reality of the situation in view of the challenge before us is that the planting of 85,000 trees is a token gesture."

Last month the Manx government pledged to reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plans include a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel fuelled cars by 2040 and a ban on the use of gas and oil boilers in new houses by 2025.

A new Climate Change Bill, which will set those commitments in law, is due to be brought forward next year.