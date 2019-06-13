Isle of Man TT public order arrests up due to 'bad weather'
Race cancellations and "adverse weather" led to a 100% increase year-on-year in public order arrests during the TT festival, Manx police have said.
Between 25 May and 9 June, 24 public order arrests were made, up from 12 from the number in 2018.
A force spokesman said the weather had "contributed to busier town centres and the number of drink-related arrests".
He said the amount also went up because officers had "focused on identifying potential issues at an early stage".
Drug arrests also saw a spike during the period, rising by 53% year-on-year from 17 to 26, while the number of people entering closed roads fell from nine to six.
They included a TT fan from Vanuatu, who was fined £1,500 for crossing the road during a practice session.
Overall, the number of arrests made rose to 148, up from 126.
The force spokesman also said traffic collisions during the festival were down by 21%, falling from 78 to 62, and the number of serious crashes had also dropped, though there were two fatal accidents.
He said the one-way system on the Mountain Road, along with temporary speed limits and "high visibility policing", had played an "important part in road safety" during the fortnight.