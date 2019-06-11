Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New domestic abuse laws are currently being drafted in the Isle of Man

Victims of domestic abuse could be given access to information about their partner's criminal history, the Manx home affairs minister has said.

Bill Malarkey MHK said "consideration" would be given to introducing a disclosure scheme, similar to Claire's Law in the UK, as part of new laws.

Mr Malarkey said the issue was "complex" due to data protection laws.

Victim Support Isle of Man's Paula Gelling said disclosures needed to be "proportionate, necessary and lawful".

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is currently drafting new laws covering domestic abuse and Mr Malarkey said they would consult with groups who support victims about changes.

"It's not something I'm prepared to rush because of the complex issue of data protection… but certainly the department is taking this extremely seriously," he added.

Under the scheme, those who have been victims of domestic abuse, or feel at risk, have the right to ask police for information about their partner's criminal record.

Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett told the session a scheme was needed as an increase in online dating meant people "know less about each other perhaps than we used to".

Supporting the need for the laws to be changed in the island, Ms Gelling said requests for information should only be considered "in high risk cases" and needed "to be proportionate, necessary and lawful" to be justified.

"They need to look at who's potentially at risk, and what risk they may face," she said.

The new laws are due to be debated in the House of Keys in October.