TT 2019: Mountain Road reverts to two-way traffic

  • 10 June 2019
A18 Mountain Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The A18 Mountain Road is part of the course used for the TT races

The A18 Mountain Road has reverted to a two-way system following the completion of the TT races.

The road, which is part of the TT course, was restricted to one-way travel in the direction of Douglas throughout the event.

TT-related traffic cones and signage have been removed between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa.

The stretch of road has been made one-way during the festival since 2007 to reduce the number of collisions.

