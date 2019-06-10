Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Bill Dale organises weekly beach clean sessions around the Isle of Man

The founder of an Isle of Man beach cleaning charity has been praised by the UK prime minister for "pioneering awareness of marine pollution".

Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale has been given the Points of Light award in recognition of the work of the charity.

The group, which has 12,000 volunteers, was set up in 2007 and organises weekly beach cleaning sessions around the island.

The award recognises community-spirited people who inspire others.

In a letter, Prime Minister Theresa May said the work of the charity's "army of volunteers" would have a "long-standing impact on this beautiful environment".

The group was "ensuring that the Manx coastline is one of the cleanest in Europe", Mrs May added.

Mr Dale said the award, which recognised the achievements of a "huge number of volunteers", was a "nice surprise".

He added: "We hope this award will help us spread the word around the world that people can get together and bring about exceptional positive changes to their environment."

Image copyright Bill Dale Image caption Thousands of islanders have taken part in beach cleaning sessions organised by Beach Buddies

Meanwhile, five island residents were named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List last week.

Among them was the founder of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ivor Ramsden, who was appointed MBE.

Mr Ramsden has spent the last 25 years cataloguing the 9,000 items in the museum.

He was praised for his "outstanding contribution to the social and military history of the Manx people".

He said he was "deeply honoured" by the award.

