Image copyright Mikael Buck Image caption The miniature houses were installed in locations around the island last November

A fairy house which was placed in an Isle of Man glen as part of an art project has been removed after it was vandalised, the government has said.

The miniature building in Bradda Glen was one of a number placed around the island to promote Manx folklore.

The Department for Enterprise (DfE) said the house had become "unstable" after someone "deliberately" tried to remove it from its concrete plinth.

DfE spokeswoman Angela Byrne said she was "saddened" by the damage.

Image caption The government said some weather damage to the structures had been "expected"

Ms Byrne said the department had "always expected" some weather damage to the houses but in this case, the structure had been the target of vandalism.

She added that the department would work with Port Erin Commissioners to find a "suitable and safe" place to relocate it once it is repaired.

Created by Swedish art collective Anonymouse MMX, the miniature fortresses and palaces cost the government £26,000.