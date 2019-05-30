Image copyright Mooinjer Veggey Image caption The money will be spent on computers and learning equipment

A nursery which teaches pupils using the ancient Manx language has received a cash boost.

Mooinjer Veggey, which translates as "little people", has been granted £2,300 for educational and IT equipment by the Manx Lottery Trust.

Unesco declared the Isle of Man's native language "officially extinct" in 2009 but it has since been revived.

The charity's support officer Helen Robinson said the "generous gift" would "make a big difference".

Set-up in 1996, the charity runs a nursery, two bilingual pre-schools and a primary school in which all subjects are taught in the language.

'Wonderful facility'

Mrs Robinson said: "Our aim is to provide education with or through the Manx language, giving children the advantages of learning a second language at an early age."

The Manx Lottery Trust said Mooinjer Veggey is a "wonderful nursery", which they were happy to assist.

The nursery encourages learning through play and song with pupils encouraged to use Manx in their daily routines.

The language has similarities with the Gaelic tongues spoken in Ireland and Scotland.