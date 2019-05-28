Image copyright Douglas/Ramsey Coastguard Image caption The dogs were hauled to the top of the cliff cradled in a coastguard's arms

A man and his two dogs had to be pulled to safety after becoming stranded on a remote cliff face on the Isle of Man.

Coastguards were called following concerns for a man's safety at Dhoon Glen near Ramsey at 15:35 BST on Monday.

It is thought the pets went over the top of the 50m (165ft) slope and the man, aged in his 30s, then went down to try to retrieve them.

All three were unhurt and rescued using ropes and pulleys.

Coastguard manager Kev Scott said: "Due to the remote location all equipment had to be firstly carried by hand to the top of the cliff.

"The teams worked as one to carry out a successful rescue."