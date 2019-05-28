Image copyright Su Simpson Image caption After 14 weeks on display the sculptures will be auctioned for Hospice Isle of Man

Sixty-four vividly painted wallaby sculptures have appeared across the Isle of Man in a new art project.

Artists and school children have spent a year painting the seven foot (2.1m) fibreglass models that form the Wallabies Gone Wild trail.

The project will raise funds for Hospice Isle of Man and hopes to encourage people to explore the island.

The models will be on display for 14 weeks before being auctioned for the charity.

A spokeswoman for the project said the island would be "brought to life" by the "beautifully designed" sculptures.

People can use an app to find the uniquely-painted creations.

Image copyright Jade Boylan Image caption Local artists have helped design the larger wallaby sculptures

A Hospice Isle of Man spokeswoman said they had been delighted with the public's response but urged people not to climb on the on the wallabies to avoid damaging the art works.

She said: "Our purpose is to help people to live well and so this element of the trail is something that fits very well with us as an organisation.

"It offers hours of endless fun and encourages participants to spend time with their friends and families."

The trail contains 26 large sculptures designed by both local and national artists and sponsored by local businesses, and 38 smaller wallabies designed by schools and community groups.

The hospice worked in partnership with the Wild in Art group, which specialises in creating public art.