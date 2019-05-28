Image copyright EWAN GAWNE Image caption The public meeting at Glen Maye Chapel was organised by Patrick Commissioners

Commissioners will be given more time to comment on plans for a sewage treatment plant in Patrick, the Manx government has said.

If approved, the project would see an end to the pumping of raw sewage into the sea at Peel.

It is part of a £23.5m Regional Sewage Treatment scheme, which also includes facilities in Laxey.

Environment minister Geoffrey Boot confirmed the two-week extension at a public meeting.

The local authority had asked for a delay to the planning inspector's report so that the plans could be considered in more detail.

The proposed site is situated on Glenfaba Road, just outside Peel.

Image copyright MU Image caption The new sewage treatment works would be located half a mile outside of Peel

Patrick Commissioners chairman John Anderson said people in the community were "united" on the need for the project, but objected to the "controversial" location.

Mr Anderson said: "We need the sewage treating before it's pushed out into the sea at Peel, where the disagreements would be would be on the choice of the site that has been picked."

Concerns raised at the meeting included the cost of pumping sewage uphill to the proposed site, and the removal of more than 100 trees from the area

Manx Utilities said the "best technology" would be used to minimise the cost of the project, and trees would be replaced.

Commissioners now have until 10 June to respond to the plans.