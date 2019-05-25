Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road one-way until 10 June

  • 25 May 2019
Bungalow section of the Mountain Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A one-way system will be in place on the A18 Mountain Road until 10 June

The A18 Mountain Road on the Isle of Man has been converted to a one-way system in readiness for the annual TT festival.

Traffic is only allowed to travel along the road towards Douglas from Ramsey Hairpin to the Creg-ny-Baa for the next two weeks.

There is also a ban on cyclists using the stretch of road throughout the fortnight.

The road will revert to two-way traffic on 10 June.

The one-way system was first introduced in 2007, the event's centenary year, to reduce the number of head-on collisions on the road.

Practice for this year's event takes place from 18:00 on Saturday, with racing due to start on 1 June.

Full details of road closures during the event are available online.

