Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road one-way until 10 June
The A18 Mountain Road on the Isle of Man has been converted to a one-way system in readiness for the annual TT festival.
Traffic is only allowed to travel along the road towards Douglas from Ramsey Hairpin to the Creg-ny-Baa for the next two weeks.
There is also a ban on cyclists using the stretch of road throughout the fortnight.
The road will revert to two-way traffic on 10 June.
The one-way system was first introduced in 2007, the event's centenary year, to reduce the number of head-on collisions on the road.
Practice for this year's event takes place from 18:00 on Saturday, with racing due to start on 1 June.
Full details of road closures during the event are available online.