Image copyright RNLI/Michael Howland Image caption The lifeboat towed the yacht back to Douglas Harbour

Three people have been rescued by a lifeboat crew after a yacht became stranded 25 miles (40km) off the south-east coast of the Isle of Man.

The 30ft (9m) vessel was making its way from Menai Bridge on Anglesey to Douglas when it suffered engine troubles at about 22:50 BST on Monday.

After being alerted by the Isle of Man Coastguard, the Douglas lifeboat found the crew of the yacht safe and well.

The vessel was towed back to the Battery Pier in Douglas Harbour.

An RNLI spokesman said the crew had the "benefit of a clear night", which meant the yacht was "easily located".

It was the second time in 48 hours that RNLI crews assisted vessels with engine failure off the Manx coast.

On Sunday, Peel RNLI rescued two people in an inflatable boat off the west of the island.