Image copyright Peel RNLI Image caption RNLI volunteers located the inflatable boat near Whitestrand

Two people whose inflatable boat got into difficulties off the Isle of Man coast have been rescued.

Two lifeboats from Peel were called after those aboard raised the alarm when their boat's engine failed near the seaside town on Sunday.

RNLI volunteers found the boat 1.5 miles (2.4km) from Whitestrand, before towing it back to the safety of Peel harbour.

An RNLI spokesman said both occupants were unharmed.

According to recently published statistics, RNLI volunteer crews launched 71 times from the Isle of Man's five lifeboat stations and rescued 90 people in 2018.

The charity, entirely funded by donations, has about 175 operational volunteers on the island.