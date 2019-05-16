Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Members held industrial action in December and February

Postal workers have voted decisively to accept a two-year pay deal, thereby ending their six-month dispute with the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO).

More than 200 Communication Workers' Union (CWU) members held strikes in December and February over proposed changes to their terms and conditions.

IOMPO chairman Julie Edge MHK said she was "pleased to reach a settlement".

CWU official Terry Pullinger said 89% of Manx members voted to accept the pay deal, fully backdated to April 2018.

The union said it had also reached agreement on voluntary redundancy protections and buyouts for allowances and leave.

Mrs Edge said: "The agreed proposal will enable the business to make changes which will help to sustain it for the future, to the benefit of the Manx economy and its people."

Mr Pullinger added: "Strong collective action and solidarity from the whole union are the key factors that have achieved a negotiated agreement to the protracted dispute.

"The determination, fighting spirit and solidarity shown by our Isle of Man members has pushed management back on all fronts."

Mr Pullinger said the CWU would continue to be "deeply engaged in negotiations regarding future pension provision".

IOMPO recently made a loss for the first time in its history.

Bosses have said mail volumes have halved in the past 10 years, while the use of postal services is falling at an average of 7% a year.