Image copyright Google Image caption The scheme includes plans to encourage people to use Glencrutchery Road

Cycling and walking routes to encourage the Manx capital's commuters to make journeys in "a different way than in a car" have been outlined.

The Active Travel Strategy wants 20% of Douglas travellers to use transport other than motor vehicles to get to work by 2021.

The routes will connect the town centre with areas in a 2.5mile (4km) radius, including Onchan and parts of Braddan.

The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the project would cost £3.8m.

The scheme, which was approved by Tynwald in July 2018, will also see the refurbishment of the Douglas heritage trail.

'More liveable streets'

While many of the routes are away from main roads, there are plans to encourage people to use Peel Road, Glencrutchery Road and Douglas Promenade, where cyclists and walkers "can be segregated" from traffic, a DoI spokesman said.

The routes will see new signage and road markings alongside dropped kerbs and reduced speed limits on some roads.

Infrastructure political member Kate Lord-Brenan MLC said the plan was to ensure cycling and walking were not a "worse choice" for people.

"If somebody does choose to walk or cycle, they should feel that there is space on the roads for them to do that," she said.

Isle of Man Cycling's Rob Holden said the island was "far behind" many other places in the world, but the plans could help create "healthier, safer and more liveable streets".