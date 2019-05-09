Man denies Isle of Man £120k cannabis smuggling plot
A man has denied smuggling cannabis with a street value of £120,000 in a van to the Isle of Man.
The 46-year-old from Walton in Liverpool denied the production and possession of Class B drugs at Douglas courthouse.
A man was arrested at a Port Erin hotel at about 01:00 BST on 26 April after police seized drugs from a van which had travelled on the Liverpool ferry.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes remanded the man in custody to appear on 4 June.