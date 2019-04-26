Image copyright IoM Police Image caption Police said the "targeting of those linked to this matter in the UK" was a "priority"

Cannabis worth about £120,000 which was smuggled to the Isle of Man "in a van" has been seized by police.

After making the seizure, Manx Police arrested a man from Liverpool at a hotel in Port Erin at about 01:00 BST.

The 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug importation and remains in custody, a force spokesman said.

He added that "the targeting of those linked to this matter in the UK" was a "priority".