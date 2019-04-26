Image copyright MANX RADIO Image caption Craig Morris developed the condition nine years ago

Isle of Man patients with the chronic illness ME will get the support they need, the health minister said.

David Ashford MHK made the pledge after a petition calling for Tynwald to investigate the current provision attracted more than 1,500 signatures.

The petition was set up by former teacher Craig Morris, who developed chronic fatigue syndrome - or ME - nine years ago.

Support services will be developed over the next 12 months, said Mr Ashford.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) is a long-term, fluctuating condition characterised by extreme tiredness.

About 350 people on the island live with the condition but while specialist services are widely available in England, there are none offered by the Manx NHS.

'Frustratingly slow'

Mr Morris has been campaigning over the issue alongside the charity ME Support - Isle of Man, a patient self help group, since 2014.

He said, despite "very constructive dialogue" with the government, "things just haven't improved".

Mr Morris said he had lived an active life before developing the illness but now relies on his parents for help with day-to-day tasks including cooking and cleaning.

He said "ignorance" about the condition had a "devastating effect" on individuals, their families and businesses.

"Overnight you go from doing whatever you want to do, to being unable to walk to the toilet and brush your teeth, to losing the ability to speak, to having seizures, to being in incredible pain.

"We can't cope on our own, we need the government to take some of that burden."

Mr Ashford admitted progress in introducing support had been "frustratingly slow", but said a budget of £170,000 had been put in place to develop "care pathways" during the current financial year.