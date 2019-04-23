Image caption Thomas St John Neville Bates was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years

A former clerk of Tynwald who admitted exposing himself to a child has been spared jail.

Thomas St John Neville Bates, 75, was given an eight-month suspended sentence at Douglas Courthouse.

Bates was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and ordered to pay £500 in costs.

The lawyer had pleaded guilty to one count of gross indecency against a child under the age of 16 at an earlier hearing.

The offence took place on 3 July last year.

Handing down the sentence, Deemster Kainth said Bates's actions had been "opportunistic" rather than "premeditated".

In his former role as clerk of Tynwald, Bates served as a legal adviser to the Manx parliament between 1987 and 2001.

The role meant he was secretary to the House of Keys and counsel to the Speaker.