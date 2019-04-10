Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Body found washed up on Dog Mills beach in Bride

  • 10 April 2019
Dog Mills beach, Bride Image copyright MANX SCENES
Image caption The body was found washed up on Dog Mills beach by a member of the public

The body of an unidentified man has been found washed up on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man, police have said.

The body was discovered by a member of the public on Dog Mills beach in the parish of Bride at about 07:00 BST.

Police said the cause of the man's death and how long his body had been in the water had not been established.

The beach was closed to the public for several hours while the body was recovered.

An investigation has been launched and officers were liaising with a national database of missing people.

A spokesman said a pathologist would examine the body, which has been taken to Noble's Hospital mortuary, for DNA evidence to help identify the victim.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The beach was closed for several hours while the body was recovered

