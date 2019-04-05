Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Skylarks, curlews and meadow pipits are among the species nesting at this time of year

Dog walkers on the Isle of Man have been warned not to disturb "vitally important" breeding colonies of ground-nesting birds.

Police have reported several dog attacks on birds in the Ayres National Nature Reserve in recent years.

The environment department has warned anyone whose pet injures or kills the birds could face prosecution.

The department also warned dog walkers to avoid disturbing pregnant ewes and lambs on farmland.

Research shows some birds such as terns make an estimated 50,000-mile journey to breed on the island each year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dog walkers have also been warned to avoid their pets disturbing lambs and pregnant ewes

A police spokesman said important colonies at the Ayres will be fenced off and all dogs must be kept on a lead in the area until 31 July.

Terns, ringed plovers, oystercatchers, curlews, skylarks and meadow pipits are all common at this time of year.

Environment minster Geoffrey Boot said the restrictions would enable ground-nesting species to "settle and raise their chicks".

David Wright, of the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said chicks were "extremely vulnerable".

Meanwhile, dog walkers have been warned to be cautious near farmland to "reduce the risk of causing injury or death to pregnant ewes and ewes with lambs".

Mr Boot added: "There have been instances in the past, particularly around this time of year, of dogs causing serious injury or death to ewes and lambs.

"It's important that we respect the island's farmers and remain cautious."