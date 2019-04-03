Image copyright LDRS Image caption The mayor was born in Edinburgh but has been an island resident for more than 55 years

The Isle of Man's only mayor has said he is "greatly honoured" to be reappointed despite a 33% cut in funding for the role.

Douglas Borough councillors have selected Jonathan Joughin to continue in the non-political position.

As mayor, he will chair council meetings, represent Douglas at events and support charity work.

The mayoralty budget for 2019-20 has been cut from £100,000 to £66,000 due to "a change in accounting practices".

Mr Joughin told Local Democracy Reporting Service reporter Ewan Gawne that the work was "rewarding but exhausting" and his monthly allowance was "probably below minimum wage".

He said: "We've only got one mayor on this island and it is an important role and I think it is really good value for the people of Douglas."

Mayor of Douglas: Key responsibilities

Charity and fundraising work

Chair council meetings

Represent the borough at events

Entertain dignitaries

In his position, the Edinburgh-born mayor also helps to fundraise for chosen charities including Special Olympics Isle of Man by holding events throughout the year.

Mr Joughin worked in the postal service for 40 years on the island before serving as a councillor and briefly as an MHK for Douglas East.

A council spokesperson said the appointment will be confirmed at their annual meeting on 8 May.

Douglas is the only local authority on the island to have a mayor, and has seen 86 men and women serve in the role since it was established in 1896.