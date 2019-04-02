Image copyright DoH Image caption The charities hope to raise £1.5m to help the government replace two scanners

Buying a pair of "state of the art" scanners could mean Manx patients no longer need to go to the UK for diagnosis, the government has said.

Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Mannin Cancers hope to raise £1.5m towards the cost of two new CT scanners at the Isle of Man's Noble's Hospital.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said the new machines could "reduce waiting lists" and mean "fewer" UK visits.

They would also see facilities "rival anything in the UK", she added.

She said the hospital currently has two CT scanners, which are due to be replaced in 2020, and it was hoped that working with the charities would mean the department could purchase the "absolute best kit there is".

"The charities want to purchase... state of the art spectral scanners on a par with equipment used in the top UK cancer centres, so that the most advanced diagnostic imaging can be provided locally," she said.

They also hoped to fund a "new dedicated CT suite with ambient decor to create a calm and positive environment", she added.

A Mannin Cancers spokesman said the two scanners would help "find tumours and tell if they're malignant without further unpleasant and invasive treatment".

"If the appeal is successful, the scanners will be here for us and our friends and families to use," he said.