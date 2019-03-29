Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man fast craft Manannan returns to service

  • 29 March 2019
Manannan
Image caption The catamaran will also begin routes to Belfast and Dublin in April.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company fast craft Manannan has resumed daily sailings to Liverpool for the summer.

The catamaran will also begin routes to Belfast and Dublin in April.

"We are excited to welcome passengers on board, both island residents heading off on holiday and visitors coming to explore our island," said the company's chief executive Mark Woodward.

Manannan's first sailing to Liverpool was scheduled for 15:00 GMT with the return due at 19:15.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites