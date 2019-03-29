Image caption The catamaran will also begin routes to Belfast and Dublin in April.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company fast craft Manannan has resumed daily sailings to Liverpool for the summer.

"We are excited to welcome passengers on board, both island residents heading off on holiday and visitors coming to explore our island," said the company's chief executive Mark Woodward.

Manannan's first sailing to Liverpool was scheduled for 15:00 GMT with the return due at 19:15.