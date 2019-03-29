Flybe announces Isle of Man to Heathrow flights
- 29 March 2019
Flybe has announced plans for the first flights between the Isle of Man and London Heathrow since 2002.
The airline is to operate a daily service from 21 April using a 78-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft.
Flybe will operate flights to five destinations from the island this summer from its newly re-opened base on the Isle of Man.
CEO Roy Kinnear said the airline was "delighted" to provide a new link to England's capital.
He added: "We look forward to welcoming many new passengers on board."