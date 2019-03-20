Image copyright MU Image caption The Laxey works would be built on a site previously used for holiday chalets

A £23.5m scheme to deal with Manx waste has been backed by Tynwald as it would "finally stop the pumping of raw sewage into our sea", a minister has said.

Politicians unanimously supported Dr Alex Allinson MHK's move to introduce a second phase of Manx Utilities' Regional Sewage Treatment Strategy.

The plan, which has yet to get planning permission, would see treatment plans built at Peel, Laxey and Baldrine.

Infrastructure minister Ray Harmer said it was "fantastic news".

Image copyright MU Image caption The Peel works would be sited in Glenfaba - half a mile outside the town

Manx Utilities currently pump sewage through outfall pipes into the sea near Peel and Laxey.

A spokesman for the firm said the project, which should be completed by 2021, would bring the discharges up to "internationally recognised bathing water quality standards".

Dr Allinson said he would now submit planning proposals for the scheme.