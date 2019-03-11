Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Gusts of up to 65mph are expected between 20:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT on Tuesday

Expected severe gales in the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of ferry crossings to and from the Isle of Man.

The 19:45 GMT Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham, Lancashire has been cancelled, as has the return crossing scheduled for 02:15 on Tuesday.

A "yellow" weather warning has been put in place, with gusts of up to 65mph (105kph) expected to hit the island.

The warning for gales and heavy rain is in place from 20:00 to 03:00 GMT, while some localised flooding is expected.

Ronaldsway Met Office said coastal overtopping and localised flooding are expected in areas around the south and southwest of the island overnight.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said further sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday could also face disruption.