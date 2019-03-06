Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deaths from dementia accounted for 10% of all deaths in the island in 2017

The number of people dying from dementia related illnesses on the Isle of Man has risen sharply over the past 12 years, a report has revealed.

The Mortality Report 2017 shows the number of deaths from mental and behavioural disorders, which includes dementia, increased from 16 to 83 between 2006 and 2017.

Dementia was recorded as the cause of death for 81 of those people.

Deaths in the category made up 10% of all deaths on the island last year.

The report attributes the increase to people living longer and developing problems later in life.

Average life expectancy for women aged 65 on the island is currently 86 years, while men of the same age are expected to live to 84 years.

Of the 836 deaths recorded in 2017, 56% were aged 80 and over.

The trends are broadly in line with those in England.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Dr Henrietta Ewart said the data would "guide decisions" about spending on health

A spokeswoman for the Alzheimer's Society said there were "a number of reasons" for the increase.

"More people are now receiving a diagnosis of dementia than before and doctors have a better understanding of what happens when a person with dementia approaches the end of their life," she said.

The report also showed cancer and diseases of the circulatory system - including heart attacks and strokes - were the most common causes of death, making up 57% of the total last year.

Deaths from cancer, which stood at 215 in 2016, rose to 234 in 2017, following a peak of 260 in 2014.

Director of Public Health Dr Henrietta Ewart said the 12 years of data was "more than a snapshot", and allowed health chiefs to "clearly see trends".

Dr Ewart said the information was "crucial" to "help guide decisions" about how public money is spent on health.