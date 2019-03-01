Image copyright MNH Image caption A sinkhole is a hole in the ground created by erosion and the drainage of water

A popular Isle of Man beauty spot has been "closed until further notice" after a 6ft (1.8m) sinkhole appeared.

Manx National Heritage said the hole was found on a footpath in the area known as the Chasms, near Cregneash in the south of the island.

An MNH spokesperson said "all access points are currently closed" and warned it "could get deeper".

The area is popular with walkers with footpaths surrounding deep cracks in the area's sandstone formations.

Image copyright VIOM Image caption The area is popular with walkers and bird watchers

A sinkhole is a hole in the ground created by erosion and the drainage of water.

They typically occur in areas where the rock beneath the surface of the land is porous, usually when it is made of limestone, sandstone or another soft rock.

The MNH spokespersons said structural surveys will now be undertaken, prior to a decision on how to restore access to the footpath.