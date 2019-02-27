Image caption Just seven people survived the accident on 27 February 1958

The victims of the Winter Hill air disaster have been remembered at a memorial service on the Isle of Man.

Only seven people on board the Isle of Man to Manchester flight survived the crash on 27 February 1958 near Horwich.

Most of the 35 victims were mechanics, engineers and motor traders from the Isle of Man who were on a trip to visit the Exide battery factory in Salford.

A short service, organised by the Rotary Club of Douglas, was held in St Johns and attended by relatives.

Man recalls aftermath of 1958 air disaster

The Manx Airlines flight smashed into the north-east slope of Winter Hill above Horwich, near Bolton, after a navigational error in bad weather.

Horwich Rotary Club members were among the first on the scene.

They were heavily involved in rescue attempts digging through deep snowdrifts to reach the injured.